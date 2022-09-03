UAF VB Art 0903

UAF’s Kristina Head (No. 15) skies for a block during Thursday night’s victory over Black Hills State. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

With a four-game winning streak on the line, an electric Patty Center crowd greeted the Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team during the late game of the second day of the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic vs. an undefeated Florida Southern College.

Fairbanks answered the crowd’s energy and then some, defeating the Mocs decisively in four sets.