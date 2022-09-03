With a four-game winning streak on the line, an electric Patty Center crowd greeted the Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team during the late game of the second day of the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic vs. an undefeated Florida Southern College.
Fairbanks answered the crowd’s energy and then some, defeating the Mocs decisively in four sets.
The Nanooks, who wrapped up the four-game second day of the tournament that began in the Patty at 9:30 a.m., looked to continue and grow from their performance from the night prior.
“For a championship mindset, we just want to keep making ourselves better,” pin hitter Rilee White said. “We know we can do better, so we’re going to keep pushing ourselves every single game. No matter the outcome of the last one,”
That championship mindset shined in the first set, seeing a dominant Nanook 15-15 win. Both the offense and defense worked as a well-oiled machine consistently setting each other up.
Sophomore Middle Blocker Christina Head exhibited the best of both worlds in her dominant performance, helping to lead the Nooks to a win with a 53% success rate.
Head credited the defense’s approach to her success.
“They only had a blocker up which helps a lot, I can go left or right,” Head said.
Much like the night prior, Fairbanks came out flat in one set, giving the Mocs the second set of the night, 25-19. For every Nanooks run, the Mocs answered never allowing the Nooks within five after an early 7-1 start.
White credited her teammates for opening space for her and others to go on the offensive.
“It’s similar to what I said yesterday. Our middles did a really good job of pulling that block, and it left me a lot of open room. The defense really picked up that set as well, and that’s what really helped the offense pick up because they didn’t know where we were going,” White said.
Any fear of an early season home loss was squashed in the third and fourth sets, seeing UAF sweep both, 25-17 and 25-10.
The fourth set was a doozy, seeing Fairbanks go on a 17-6 run to close out the set.
UAF continues tomorrow with a sprint, including two matches.
“We cannot take a moment break,” coach Brian Scott said. “Tomorrow’s going to be the grind. Two matches in a short little window there between the two. We’ve got to get a bunch of rest tonight.”
The first UAF match is at 2:30 p.m., facing off against the University of Arkansas Fort Smith. They’ll wrap up the tournament with the late game slot at 7:30 p.m. vs. the University of Findlay.