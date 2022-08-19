A new contract and a trip to Hawaii are University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball coach Brian Scott’s rewards for seven years of success with the Nanooks program.
On the eve of opening the 2022 season today at the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge in Honolulu, Scott and UAF athletics director Dr. Brock Anundson agreed to a four-year extension.
“We are extremely excited about the future of our volleyball program with Coach Scott at the helm,” said Anundson, “He’s done an incredible job in his tenure with the Nanooks, building a championship-caliber team that continues to excel both academically and athletically. We look forward to him guiding our volleyball student-athletes for years to come.”
Scott took over in 2015 and after a combined nine wins in his first two seasons, the Nanooks posted 12 victories in 2017, their most in nearly a decade. They topped the .500 mark in 2018 (14-13, 12-8 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) for the first time since the 2008 season, and in last year’s return from the Covid-19 suspension of fall season play the Nanooks were 18-12 overall, 11-7 in the GNAC record. That matched their most wins since 1996.
His teams have posted cumulative grade-point averages of 3.71 and 3.79 for the past two academic years.
UAF will open the season today with matches against Hawaii Hilo and No. 25 Chaminade. On Saturday the Nanooks will face Hawaii Pacific and again take on Chaminade.
Sophomore Riley White, who played in 101 of the Nanooks’ 113 sets in the 2021 season and posted the fourth-most kills on the team with 213, is among seven returnees on Scott’s roster. That includes North Pole High School graduates Ainsley Smith, a redshirt freshman, and Kinley Erickson, a sophomore letter winner.