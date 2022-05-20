Amy Donovan has accepted the imposing challenge of revitalizing the University of Alaska at Fairbanks women’s basketball program.
Athletics director Dr. Brock Anundson announced the hiring Wednesday. Donovan will start May 22.
“Amy’s experience as a coach and player at all levels has proven she’s ready to take the helm of an incredibly talented group of student-athletes,” Amundson said in a media release. “It’s clear that her passion to develop the program will start Day One, as our student-athletes are excited to develop under her direction.”
Day One is essentially where she will be starting, coming off of the Nanooks’ 3-20 season under interim coach Jessie Craig, a fifth-year UAF assistant who inherited the top position in mid-September when Kerri Nakamoto departed to become an assistant at Santa Clara (Calif.) University.
To Donovan’s benefit, the players who return next season will have significantly more experience than most freshmen and sophomores playing collegiate basketball. Ten of the 11 players on this year’s roster were in their first two years of college, and the lone senior — Zosha Krupa —will have the opportunity to return due to the NCAA’s blanket exemption for the 2020-21 season.
“I am so excited for this opportunity with the University of Alaska Fairbanks,” said Donovan in the release. “I am thrilled to be a part of the Fairbanks community. I have already felt an amazing amount of support from the players and athletic department, and can’t wait to get started.”
Donovan just completed her fifth year as an assistant for Weber State, an NCAA Division I program in Utah. Under coach Velaida Harris, the Wildcats compete in the Big Sky Conference. Their 2021-22 record of 11-20 overall, 6-14 in conference represents double their win totals from each of the three previous years. Additionally, two of their losses last season were in overtime and five others were by six points or less.
Donovan played in the Ivy League at the University of Pennsylvania, lettering twice and serving as co-captain in 2010. She earned her masters in education while serving as a graduate assistant at the University of Washington.
Her next step was coaching at the high school level before returning to the collegiate ranks as an assistant at the University of Northern Arizona. She also served as head coach of Shoreline Community College just north of Seattle. There, she inherited just one player before building a complete roster and ultimately catching the eye of the Weber State staff.