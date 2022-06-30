University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball coach Amy Donovan has named Marquis Jones as her assistant coach.
Jones joins the Nanooks after spending four years at Weber State alongside Donovan.
“Coach Quis is a bright, energetic coach with a knack for analytics and player development,” Donovan said. “I’ve worked closely with him for several years at Weber State and know that he will positively impact the women’s basketball program at all levels.”
At Weber State, Jones worked with Donovan as the director of video and basketball operations. He provided support to all coaches in video production, analysis, and management.
He oversaw all video-related activities for basketball operations including video analysis, game film, development and scout purposes.
Before joining the Weber State women’s basketball staff full-time, Jones was a student assistant from July 2018 to March 2021.
Jones has worked as a PGC Basketball Camp basketball instructor, Mountain West Spring Tip-Off camp director, and head junior varsity and associate assistant varsity coach alongside his coaching and staff positions.
He was a part of the men’s basketball team at Iowa Wesleyan in Mount Pleasant, Iowa from 2014 to 2017 before earning his Bachelor of Exercise Sport Science from Weber State in 2021.