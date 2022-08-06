The University of Alaska Fairbanks has hired Ksenia Gromova as head coach for its women’s swimming program.
Kelsey Lesson, who served as the interim head coach for the 2021-22 season, will resume her role as assistant coach.
”We are thrilled to announce Ksenia Gromova as our next head women’s swimming coach.” athletics director Dr. Brock Anundson said. “Ksenia has a strong and diverse background working with NCAA swimmers, and she provides a great compliment to the program Coach Leeson has developed this past year. Her positive energy and experience will continue to elevate Nanooks swimming and take them to the next level.”
Gromova joins the Nanooks after spending the 2021-22 season as a volunteer assistant coach with the University of Michigan men’s and women’s teams.
Prior to Michigan, Gromova served as an assistant at NCAA Division I Duquesne University, after making the transition from head coach (2017-19) of the men’s and women’s teams at Lindenwood University-Belleville. There she coached four NAIA National Champions, 29 All-Americans and 27 conference champions.
The Russia native worked as an assistant coach for the Open Water Swimming Junior National Team in Russia, mentoring three Russian national champions, and as the associate head coach at the Olympic Reserve School 7 in Yaroslavl.
Gromova herself was a successful NCAA Division II swimmer, competing at Ouachita Baptist from 2009-13 where she earned multiple All-American accolades with the Tigers.
Gromova holds a Master of Arts in Administration with a concentration in Sports Management from the University of Incarnate Word, in addition to graduate and undergraduate degrees in chemistry, biology and sports science.
The Nanooks, coming off a seventh-place finish at the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference, will hold an intrasquad meet Sept. 19-20 before opening the season by hosting Azusa Pacific on Oct. 21-22.
