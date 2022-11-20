For the second-straight year, the University of Alaska Fairbanks cross-country runners and West Valley High School graduates Naomi Bailey and Kendall Kramer, along with Rosie Fordham, have earned a trip to the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships.

Racing Saturday morning at Amend Park in Billings, Montana, Bailey won the 6-kilometer race, crossing the finish line with a time of 20 minutes, 53.08 seconds to beat teammate and runner-up Kramer by five seconds. Kramer took second-place with a time of 20:58.47.