The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks swim team was named a 2022 CSCAA Scholar All-America Team following their academic success in 2021-22.
The Nanooks were selected following a team GPA of 3.23 while competing in the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference.
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) selected 731 teams from 441 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Spring 2022 semester.
“To be named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America List is a great honor and I am very proud of their academic accomplishments this season.” interim head coach Kelsey Leeson said. “These women are great ambassadors for the University both in the pool and in the classroom and I know their successes will continue for years to come.”
Alongside their academic success, the Nanooks posted a historic season that saw them begin the year 4-0, their best since the programs restart in 2005 and saw them swim to a seventh-place finish at the PCSC Championships in St. George, Utah.{/div}