BILLINGS, Mont. — The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team defeated the Montana State Billings Yellowjackets in straight sets on Saturday to bounce back following their Thursday loss to Seattle Pacific.
This win got the Nanooks (12-4, 2-2 GNAC) back to .500 in conference play and sets them up for a return home on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. when they host the Simon Fraser Red Leafs.
Coach Brian Scott was proud of his team’s rebound and ability to spread the love on the offensive end.
“It was nice to bounce back from Thursday’s loss and keep pressure on our opponent for the whole match,” he said. “Our setters did a good job distributing the ball and attacking their defense with opportunities we thought we could go after.”
Alaska used 44 kills and a hitting percentage of .254 over the three sets to take the sweep. They held MSUB to 30 kills and a hit percentage of .097. In addition to the offense, the Nanooks tallied 45 digs and 40 assists, knocking the Yellowjackets (6-5, 0-4 GNAC) off 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23.
Rilee White led the Nanooks offensive attack with nine kills. She added four digs and two block assists. The offensive attack was spread as three other Nanooks — Ella Bines, Elena Guc and Elizabeth Jackson — had eight kills. Bines posted a pair of block assists and three digs and Jackson added one block assist and dig while hitting .583.
Kristina Head led UAF at the net with four block assists. Jessa Long dug a game-high 14 balls and North Pole High School graduate Ainsley Smith and Taylor Overn shared the distribution, as Smith posted 18 assists and Overn added 16.
The Nanooks return home next week to take on Simon Fraser on Thursday and Western Washington on Saturday.