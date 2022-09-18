Ella Bines 0918

BILLINGS, Mont. — The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team defeated the Montana State Billings Yellowjackets in straight sets on Saturday to bounce back following their Thursday loss to Seattle Pacific.

This win got the Nanooks (12-4, 2-2 GNAC) back to .500 in conference play and sets them up for a return home on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. when they host the Simon Fraser Red Leafs.