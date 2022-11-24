UAF PSU

Penn State’s Ryan Kirwan slides a power-play goal past UAF’s Matt Radomsky during the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions’ 2-1 win over the Nanooks in State College, Pa., on Wednesday. 

 Tori Murphy / Penn State athletics

The Alaska Nanooks scored the first goal of the game, but couldn’t make it stand up in suffering a 2-1 college hockey loss to the seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions Wednesday evening in University Park, Pa.

It was the Nanooks second straight one-goal loss to Penn State as the Nittany Lions registered a 3-2 victory in Tuesday night’s series opener.