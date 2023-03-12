The University of Alaska Nordic ski team posted three more All-America finishes on Saturday en route to an overall seventh-place finish at the NCAA Skiing Championships in Lake Placid, New York.
The women’s team opened the day with their 20-kilometer classic race as Estonian Olympian Mariel Pulles finished fourth in 1 hour, 1 minute and 20.9 seconds.
Novie McCabe of Utah won the race in 1:00:04.3.
The second Nanook to cross the line was sophomore Kendall Kramer, a West Valley High School graduate. She posted a 15th-place finish with a time of 1:03:52.9. Rosie Fordham 31st place in 1:07:50.1.
Joe Davies, Thursday’s national champion in the 10k individual competition, was sixth in Saturday’s 20k with a time of 55:48.3. Teammate Mike Ophoff followed in seventh with a time of 56:13.7 to also earn All-America honors.
Remi Drolet of Harvard won in 54:54.6, while Christopher Kalev rounded out the scoring for Alaska with a 12th-place finish in 57:42.9.
Though the lack of an Alpine program precludes them from competing for a national championship, the Nanooks finished in seventh place with their 268 points from the Nordic events, tying the best finish ever in program history. They also took third in the unofficial NCAA Nordic ski team standings, finishing behind only Utah (316 points) and Colorado (275 points).
“We came closer to winning the overall Nordic competition than I think anyone expected, and to go from leading after the first day to finishing third leaves us with all the more incentive to go and win it next year,” UAF assistant coach Ben Buck told FasterSkier following Saturday’s races.
The UAF women’s team finished third in Nordic events with 113 total points, following only Utah (191) and Colorado (164). The Nanooks’ men’s team proved to be the best in the nation this week, finishing the two-day championships with the most points at 155. Dartmouth followed with 135 and Denver came in third with 128.
“We come away from these championships both proud of what we accomplished, and also hungry for more,” Buck said. “This is the second-consecutive year these six athletes have qualified for NCAAs for us, which is a massive accomplishment in and of itself. Then, add seven individual All-American performances, an individual national title, a men’s team win in the 10k, the top men’s team score on the weekend, the highest team points total in the freestyle discipline, and the third best Nordic points total overall."