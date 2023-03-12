UAF SKI 0312

UAF coach Eliska Albrigtsen (center) with her team and family celebrate the Nanooks’ seventh-place finish at the NCAA Championships on Saturday.

 

 SUSAN SCHWARTZ / FOR THE DAILY NEWS-MINER

The University of Alaska Nordic ski team posted three more All-America finishes on Saturday en route to an overall seventh-place finish at the NCAA Skiing Championships in Lake Placid, New York.

The women’s team opened the day with their 20-kilometer classic race as Estonian Olympian Mariel Pulles finished fourth in 1 hour, 1 minute and 20.9 seconds.