UAF Rifle

The University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team won its 11th NCAA title — and first since 2008 — after posting an two-day score of 4,729.

 Courtesy NCAA

In the air rifle final, Rylan Kissell shot an NCAA Championship record with a perfect 600 and teammate Rachael Charles was runner-up with 598.