The University of Alaska Fairbanks has informed all members of the school that they will be requiring their student athletes to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or receive a waiver. The waiver may be based on medical reasons or “a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance.”
The announcement came from UAF Chancellor Dan White in an email to staff, faculty and students. According to the email, intercollegiate athletes will have until Oct. 29 to provide proof of vaccination or a waiver form. At this time, the ruling only applies to student athletes, though the school “will continue to discuss the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine requirement for traveling athletics staff, including coaches and trainers.”
“Because of the increased Covid-19 risk from competition inherent to intercollegiate sports, the associated travel, and the Covid rules and policies of our competitors, UAF athletics is unique in many regards,” White said in the email. “After communication with the team physician, and with the support of athletic director Brock Anundson, UAF will now require that intercollegiate athletes be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have an approved waiver.”
Students have begun moving into residence halls this week and are required to attest to their vaccination status. White’s email stated that the early indication is that upward of 80% of those entering residency halls are either already vaccinated or planning to receive the vaccine on campus. With the estimated rate as high as it is, the school will not yet make a decision on vaccine requirements for those in residency halls, but White doesn’t expect the school to issue that requirement if the majority of students report to be vaccinated.
“If the data available at the end of this week do not demonstrate high rates of vaccination among residential students, we will revisit a vaccine requirement,” White’s email read. “If at some point a vaccination requirement is put in place, we will provide ample time and accommodation for students to provide verification of vaccination, get vaccinated for free at the Student Health and Counseling Center, or request a waiver.”
UAF is currently offering a vaccination clinic on campus. The clinic opened on Wednesday and will continue Thursday. The clinic is in a tent at the front of Constitution Hall between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the first dose of the Pfizer shot. The second shot will be available on Sept. 9.
According to White’s email, 1,308 employees and students have voluntarily attested that they have received the Covid-19 vaccine and eight attested that they have not. UAF’s Northwest Campus in Nome has confirmed that 61% of their employees are vaccinated.