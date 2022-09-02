Riding a three-game winning streak, Nanooks volleyball (7-2, 0-0) returned home to the Patty Center on Thursday night for the opening night of the Ice Block Classic and their first home game of the year.
The six-team, multi-conference tournament began Thursday afternoon, seeing Alaska-Anchorage sweep the University of Findlay in consecutive sets.
Alaska Fairbanks followed with the late game facing Black Hills State University, looking to ride their hot streak and win their first home game, finishing off the Yellow Jackets in four sets.
“Feels amazing glad we could come out the win, especially to just play at our home gym and get a feel of what that energy is like again, really brings out our game too,” Pin Hitter Rilee White said.
Fairbanks started slowly in the first set, showing early nerves in their first game at home. After going back and forth to an 11-9 score, the Nanooks used a 7-3 run to extend the lead on the Yellow Jackets.
Leadership and a dominant performance from Rilee White would settle the Nanook nerves, as she answered each time the game got rocky.
After expanding the lead further to 24-15, Black Hills State would scrap, causing five set points before the Nanooks put them away.
The Nanooks’ run wouldn’t be stopped in the first set, as an early 10-4 run would put the Nanooks permanently ahead in the second set, winning 25-16.
Leads would not be safe in the third set, however. As before, either team scored 15, two different three-point leads were blown. This gritty atmosphere would continue for the rest of the set.
Due to a combination of unforced errors and toughness by the Yellow Jackets, the Nanookswould just miss out on a sweep, dropping the set 25-23.
An early 6-6 tie in the fourth set seemed to indicate a change in momentum from the first two sets. But, the Nanooks wouldn’t let it be. This early set run would doom the Yellow Jackets. 13-6.
BHSU would fight back, cutting the lead as low as 3. However, the comeback would be thwarted as the Nanooks put on a show stretching the lead to 19-12. Multiple late aces from White would ground the Yellow Jackets, 25-15.
White credited her teammates and coaches for her game-wide success.
“It was all my teammates,” she said. “It was great choices from my setters and from our coaches for running plays. It was good defense, the middle was pulling the block, and it allowed everything to click. Them pumping me up really gets me going too, and having great teammates like that keeps the game fun and challenging.”
The Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic will continue today with a five-game marathon, beginning at 9:30 a.m., seeing the University of Arkansas Fort Smith take on Black Hills State University.
The Nanooks will play at 7:30 p.m., facing off with Florida Southern College.