The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks announced in a press release that Casey Mignone will join the hockey program as an assistant coach.
Mignone will join head coach Erik Largen and associate head coach Chris Brown on the Nanooks coaching staff.
Prior to joining the Nanooks, Mignone most recently served as the general manager and head coach of the Chippewa Steel in the North American Hockey League.
Mignone also brings collegiate coaching experience as well.
He previously served as an assistant coach at Johnson & Wales University.
Mignone also played collegiately at the DIII level, he would spend his first two years at Lebanon Valley College from 2006-2008.
He would then make a move to Westfield State College where he would play from 2006-2008.
In the press release issued by the university coach Mignone shared his enthusiasm for joining the Nanooks.
“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to be named assistant coach at the University of Alaska Fairbanks,” Mignone said.
”I hope I am able to help build on the rich hickey tradition Alaska has built and help them obtain their goals.”
Migonone’s addition to the team has been highly anticipated and will bring a great spark to the Nanook team.