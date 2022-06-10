University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball coach Greg Sparling has signed Logan Stempniak will join the Nanooks this fall.
At Kentwood High School in Covington, Wash., Stempniak excelled on the court, averaging a double-double behind 20.4 points per game while shooting 56% from the field and 39.4% from deep while grabbing 13.1 rebounds per game. He added two assists, one steal and one block per game.
The 6-foot-7 small forward was named the 2022 4A North Puget Sound League MVP as well as a 4A 2022 Washington State Basketball Coaches Association All-State selection.
“Logan is a very good student-athlete with a huge upside,” said Sparling, “We really like how hard Logan works on his game and the amount of growth he showed over his high school career. Logan had a very successful high school career at Kentwood under Coach Blake Soloman.”
Stempniak’s senior season ended with a 13-7, 11-3 NPSL record and a trip to the Distric 3/4 4A Boys Basketball Tournament.
We really look forward to coaching Logan and watching his continuous growth at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in the classroom and on the hardwood,” Sparling said.
The Nanooks are coming off a 14-15 season that included a Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title and winning NCAA Division II tournament games over CSU-San Marcos and Azusa Pacific before falling to Chico State 70-52 in the West Regional Final.