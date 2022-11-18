UAF BKC 1118 Hopkins

Alaska Fairbanks forward Nick Hopkins (No. 22) tries to block out Washington center Braxton Meah for a rebound during the Nanooks’ exhibition game this month in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / Tribune News Service

 Jennifer Buchanan / Tribune News Service

The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team resumes its road trip with games today and Saturday in Seaside, Calif., at the Cal State Monterey Bay Invite.

The Nanooks will play host CSU-Monterey Bay today at 6 p.m. and then face CSU-East Bay Saturday at 2 p.m. Both games will be played at The Kelp Bed.