The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team resumes its road trip with games today and Saturday in Seaside, Calif., at the Cal State Monterey Bay Invite.
The Nanooks will play host CSU-Monterey Bay today at 6 p.m. and then face CSU-East Bay Saturday at 2 p.m. Both games will be played at The Kelp Bed.
Coming off of their plane trip to Hawaii, the Nanooks are 1-1, having lost to Hawaii Pacific 74-64 before bouncing back with an 82-76 win at Chaminade. Bryan Nguyen and Tyler Mrus scored in double figures in both games, while all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason selection Abduallahi Mohamed is averaging nine points per contest.
CSUMB enters this weekend’s matchup with a 1-1 record against a pair of GNAC opponents. In their regular season opener, the Otters beat Central Washington 77-57. The following night they fell to Western Oregon 87-80.
The Cal State East Bay Pioneers enter this weekend at 1-2, topping Fresno Pacific 71-60 before falling to Point Loma 68-62 and the Academy of Art 85-67.
UAF’s home opener will be Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M International at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.