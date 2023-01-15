EE-22-70

Tyler Mrus

The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team snapped a four-game GNAC losing streak Saturday, posting a 75-73 win over Western Washington University at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.

The Nanooks (7-8 overall, 2-5 GNAC) led for all but 3½ minutes and never trailed by more than three points throughout the night in a consistently close game. The Vikings’ last lead came with 17:32 to play, and UAF eventually led by as many as 11 points – 65-54 with 7:19 to play.