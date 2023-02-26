Seattle Pacific broke open a game that was tied 43-43 with 5:25 to play en route to a 60-51 win over the University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team in the Nanooks’ final game of the season.
The Falcons scored one less point in the final 5:25 than they did in the entire first period. In fact, they trailed the Nanooks 13-4 with just 4:07 to play in the half before Shaw Anderson hit a 3-pointer. That sparked a 13-5 run to bring the Falcons within one point at the half.
“You have to win in so many different ways,” Falcons coach Grant Leep said. “They all can’t be great shooting nights or easy wins. You have to be able to grit your teeth sometimes and do it when you’re not at your best.
“We found a way to do that tonight.”
Neither team shot over 25 percent in the first half, with both ending at 34 percent overall. Especially woeful was the Nanooks’ shooting from 3-point range, as they hit just three of 11 long-distance attempts.
Top scorers for the Nanooks were Abdullahi Mohamed and Tybenn Strum with 10 points. Nick Hopkins added eight.
Anderson led the Falcons (17-10, 12-6) with 17 points while Ben Baker-McCann added 12.
The Nanooks end their season at 11-15 overall and 6-12 in the GNAC. Though technically ninth place in the final conference standings, they’ll move ahead of Alaska-Anchorage, which lost 0.126 percentage points due to the use of an ineligible player in three games.
Only the top six teams continue onto the GNAC postseason tournament this week in Bellingham, Washington.