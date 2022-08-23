Jessa Long, the libero for the University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team, was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
The Nanooks opened the season in Honolulu with their best start since the 2017 season, starting 3-0, before falling in a rematch with No. 25 Chaminade.
Long’s backrow ability was put on full-show this past weekend as the graduate-transfer from Florida A&M posted 59 digs in four games. Her best performance came in the Nanooks’ five-set win over Chaminade on Friday when she posted 20 digs and 18 receptions.
“We are excited for Jessa and her teammates,” coach Brian Scott said. “Jessa had a couple great matches and was instrumental in our defense over the weekend. We’re glad to have her as part of our Nanook family.”
She posted 11 digs in the Nanooks’ sweep of Hawaii Hilo, 10 in their sweep of Hawaii Pacific and added 18 in four sets in their loss to Chaminade Saturday night.
Long has played in all 15 sets this season, tallying 15 assists for an average of 1 assist per set; 66 receptions with a .909 reception percentage; and 59 digs for 3.93 digs per set.
The Nanooks return to Alaska for the Seawolf Volleyball Invitational beginning Thursday before opening up at home on Sept. 1 in the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic.