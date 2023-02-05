TCU’s Julie Johannessen set an NCAA record with a score of 598 in smallbore highlighted the first day of the Patriot Rifle Conference championships on the Horton Range at the Patty Center Saturday.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks, ranked No. 2 in the nation, leads the overall competition with a score of 2,365. The Horned Frogs, ranked No. 1 in the latest CRCA national poll, are second after after firing a team score of 2,360.
Johannessen’s record-breaking performance came in the day’s second relay. The freshman from Fredrikstad, Norway fired a 199 in the kneeling position, followed with a 199 in prone. She capped off the performance with a perfect 200 in standing.
Alaska Fairbanks was paced by Rylan Kissell, who fired a 593, which tied for second-best total in the smallbore competition with TCU’s Katie Zaun.
Fourth in scoring was Rachael Charles of UAF (592), and in a four-way tie for fifth-best total at 590 were the Nanooks’ Gavin Barnick and Peter Fiori with Nebraska’s Cecelia Ossi and Ohio State’s Derek Keiser.
No. 6 Nebraska sits third (2,384) followed by No. 11 Ohio State (2,339), No. 7 Air Force (2,333) and UTEP (2,265).
The Patriot Rifle Conference Championships conclude today with air rifle. The competition begins at 9 a.m. with Relay No. 1, followed by Relay No. 2 at 11:30 a.m. Finals will take place at approximately 1:30 p.m.
All of today’s competition will take place in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.