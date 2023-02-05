TCU Athletics

TCU’s Julie Johannessen set an NCAA record with a score of 598 in smallbore highlighted the first day of the Patriot Rifle Conference championships on the Horton Range at the Patty Center Saturday.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks, ranked No. 2 in the nation,  leads the overall competition with a score of 2,365. The Horned Frogs, ranked No. 1 in the latest CRCA national poll, are second after after firing a team score of 2,360. 