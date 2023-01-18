FISU

Estonia’s Mariel Pulles collected her second medal and West Valley High School graduate Kendall Kramer placed 12th in Tuesday’s 5-kilometer classic cross-country skiing race at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.

Pulles, a junior at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, covered the course in 13 minutes, 38.2 seconds. She finished second to Finland’s Hilla Niemela (13:20.8) and ahead of Maria Boccardi (13:43.0).