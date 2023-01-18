Estonia’s Mariel Pulles collected her second medal and West Valley High School graduate Kendall Kramer placed 12th in Tuesday’s 5-kilometer classic cross-country skiing race at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.
Pulles, a junior at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, covered the course in 13 minutes, 38.2 seconds. She finished second to Finland’s Hilla Niemela (13:20.8) and ahead of Maria Boccardi (13:43.0).
“The course was super hard,” Pulles said. “It was 3k up and then your legs are flooded, and you have to come down those sketchy turns. It was hard, but I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Pulles’ silver medal accompanies the gold she won Sunday in the 1.5-kilometer sprint.
Pulles’ UAF teammate Kramer was the highest-placing American with a time of 14:16.7. The Nanooks’ Rosie Fordham, representing Australia, was 35th in 15:01.8.
A pair of UAF men competed in the 10k classic on Tuesday. Estonia’s Chris Kalevala was 56th (27:35.9) and Germany’s Philipp Moosmayer was 59th (27:51.6).