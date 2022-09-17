The University of Alaska hockey team returned to the ice for the first time Friday night for the 2022-23 school year, hosting the first night of their annual Blue & Gold scrimmage.
The event featured three separate Nanook hockey teams facing off in three-on-three matchups.
Each team faced the other before a championship game between the winners.
In between games, the Nanooks entertained fans with a relay event, including players making shots in a bucket and knocking over a Gatorade bottle on a lofted pass. UAF hockey players also raced to show off who’s fastest on skates.
The event was dominated by Team 2, which won all three of its matchups. Each win by Team 2 required a shootout to wrap up the match.
Freshman forward Braden Birnie was the deciding factor in game one, scoring the only goal in the shootout. A 1-1 tie necessitated the Birnie heroics.
After a successful first match, team two would again need a penalty session to bury their teammates. Neither team scored in the 10-minute period.
Team 2 wouldn’t need a final shot win like with Birnie, as a 2-0 penalty lead wound out to be too much to come back from.
Game three would require more of the same as teams one and three met to decide who would get a rematch against team two. Team 3 would move after beating team one in penalties.
It would not be a Blue & Gold night if game four didn’t go to penalties, and the two teams did not disappoint, as neither could break up the tie before the end of the 10 minutes and an additional 3-minute sudden death.
To the surprise of no one in the audience, though, Team 2 eventualy continued its clutch ways, pulling out a shootout win.
The Nanooks will continue their preseason campaign tomorrow, Sept. 17 at the Patty Ice Center at 7:07 p.m. with an intrasquad scrimmage and in the Carlson Center vs. Simon Fraser University at 7:07 p.m. on Sept. 24.