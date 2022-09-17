UAF IH 0917

Three-on-three competition was a highlight of the UAF Blue & Gold event. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Alaska hockey team returned to the ice for the first time Friday night for the 2022-23 school year, hosting the first night of their annual Blue & Gold scrimmage.

The event featured three separate Nanook hockey teams facing off in three-on-three matchups.