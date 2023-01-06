The underdogs from the 49th state took down the No. 1-ranked Denver Pioneers on Friday night at Magness Arena in Colorado.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks used a pair of power-play goals in the second period and an empty-net tally in third to register a 3-1 victory in front of more than 6,000 rabid Denver University fans to make their mark on the college hockey scene.
“It’s a big win for our program, a big win for our campus and a big win for our community,” an elated Nanooks coach Erik Largen said via telephone. “It’s nice to see the guys in that locker room get rewarded for their efforts.”
The Nanooks dominated most of the statistical categories on the night as they outshot the Pioneers 33-20 and blasted a whopping 79 shots at the Denver net compared to just 43 for the Pioneers.
“We earned it and we deserved it,” Largen said. “We did a good job of sticking with our game plan and making the game hard for them to play the way the like to play.”
Alaska goaltender Matt Radomsky, who earned the Hockey Commissioners Association’s National Goalie of the Month Award for December, continued his outstanding season between the pipes stopping 19 of the 20 shots that came his way to help the Nanooks improve to 11-8-2 on the season.
Denver goalie Magnus Chrona made 30 saves as his Pioneers — who have former UAF head coaches Tavis MacMillan and Dallas Ferguson on their coaching staff — fell to 16-5 on the season.
Jonny Sorenson, Brady Risk and TJ Lloyd registered two points apiece for the Nanooks as Alaska scored twice on a five-minute major power play early in the second period.
After a scoreless first period, Denver’s Justin Lee was whistled for the major infraction early in the second. Sorenson and Risk responded with goals before the five minutes expired to give the Nanooks a 2-0 lead.
Sorenson put the Nanooks on the scoreboard off assists from Lloyd and Risk. A couple minutes later, Risk made it 2-0 with help from Sorenson and Lloyd.
Denver scored its lone goal on the power play later in the second period when Massimo Rizzo found the back of the net while the Nanooks were skating two men short after Garrett Pyke and Arvils Bergmanis were sent to the penalty box.
Those were the only three penalties called in the entire game.
“We won the special teams battle tonight and that’s always the key,” Largen said. “I thought we played great 5-on-5 hockey and controlled the flow of the game.”
Denver pulled Chrona from the net with a little more than two minutes left in the game, but couldn’t get the game-tying goal. Instead, UAF sealed the verdict when Pyke put the puck into an open net with 45 seconds left.
After surviving a strong start by the Pioneers, the Nanooks came on strong in the first 20 minutes, but couldn’t get the puck past Chrona, who registered 14 saves in the opening 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, Radomsky was on top of his game at the other end of the ice keeping all 10 of Denver’s shots from crossing the goal line.
The two teams battle again at 4 p.m. (AKST) this afternoon and Largen expects the same type of hard-fought action on the ice.
“If we play the same way we did tonight, I’m sure it’s going to be another one-goal hockey game,”