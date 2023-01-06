UAF HKC 0107b

UAF’s Matt Koethe (No. 40) establishes his position against Denver’s Shai Buium during the Nanooks’ 3-1 road win over the No. 1-ranked Pioneers on Friday. 

 UNIVERSITY OF DENVER ATHLETICS

The underdogs from the 49th state took down the No. 1-ranked Denver Pioneers on Friday night at Magness Arena in Colorado.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks used a pair of power-play goals in the second period and an empty-net tally in third to register a 3-1 victory in front of more than 6,000 rabid Denver University fans to make their mark on the college hockey scene.