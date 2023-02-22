Two weeks ago, University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey coach Erik Largen discussed the reward of his team having eight meaningful games left on their schedule. Meaningful as in there existed the opportunity for them to play their way into the NCAA Tournament.
Halfway through that stretch, the Nanooks haven’t been perfect, but the games remain meaningful.
The good news is they’ve won three of those four against Long Island University, splitting on the road before sweeping the Sharks at the Carlson Center on Friday and Saturday.
The bad news, obviously, was the loss in the series finale in New York and placing themselves in a 3-0 hole early in Saturday night’s game.
But as Largen told the Daily News-Miner’s Bob Eley after Saturday’s win bolstered the Nanooks to 18-10-2 for the season, “We’ve lived to fight another day.”
Specifically, UAF is No. 17 in the Pairwise standings, designed by U.S. College Hockey Online to replicate the formula the NCAA uses in selecting and seeding the 16 teams for the Big Dance, err, uhh Big Skate.
The latest rankings (after Saturday’s games) show Northeastern, Cornell and Notre Dame in a three-way tie for the 14th spot with 45 points. The Nanooks are a point
Nonetheless, as they skate for a spot in the 16-team tournament field, there are several items they can’t control. Those variables include:
νStrength of remaining schedule. With Arizona State at No. 35 in the Pairwise standings and Lindenwood last at No. 61, there’s likely not going to be much, if any, bump for the Nanooks should they sweep the last four games. In contrast, losing to a team with a ranking that low — even at Arizona State — could be a fatal blow to their hopes.
νHow the teams above them (and directly below them) will fare. We’ve presented the schedules for teams ranked 12 to 19 in the Pairwise rankings above. While the math whizzes at USCHO.com update them after each night’s games, it’s fair to say those are the seven teams UAF is competing with for the final NCAA Tournament spot.
Again, as Largen told Eley after Saturday’s win, “Sure we look at those things, but we still know we have a job to do in the next four games.”
It’s also not just a matter of wins and losses for those teams, but the caliber of opponent. For example, Northeastern has two games left against Massachusetts and two left against UMass Lowell. The Minutemen are ranked No. 33 in the Pairwise standings, while the River Hawks are No. 23. Thus, a loss to UMass would have more of a negative impact on Northeastern’s hopes than a loss to UMass Lowell.
νSix conference tournaments. Just like in basketball, the NCAA hockey tournament rewards teams that win their conference tournament with an automatic bid to the national tournament. Sadly, that has more of an impact in a 16-team hockey field than it does in a 68-team basketball tournament in terms of having the potential to eliminating a quality team for a team that gets on a winning streak at the right time.
The Nanooks — and their fans — will be hoping for the top seeds to prevail when it comes time for conference tournaments to begin, some as soon as March 3.
νAnd, finally, the anti-Independent, anti-Alaska bias.
“Honestly, they don’t want them in there,” one longtime observer of college hockey said.
Some reasons are subjective. It’s an old boys’ club of the Northeast and Midwest that reluctantly yielded opportunities to schools west of the Mississippi.
Some are dollar-driven. Consider the $35,000 to $50,000 cost of inviting the Nanooks to the event. The NCAA covers costs for each team, and it’s clearly less expensive for, say, Northeastern to hop in rented vans and spend a night or two in a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, than it is to send the Nanooks to Fargo, North Dakota. (The other two 2023 Regional sites are Allentown, Pennsylvania and Bridgeport, Con..)
Regardless, longtime fans of the Nanooks will argue deserving Alaska Fairbanks teams have been snubbed in the past, and that more than just the 2010 squad should have qualified as an independent.
So, that’s the scenario as it presents itself to Largen’s squad. As it stands they’ve beaten a team that will definitely be in the field — Denver —and two teams that will likely receive invitations: Notre Dame and Omaha. Eight of their 10 losses, including being swept by Michigan Tech and Penn State, came to teams that will be in the field.
And while ultimately winning their next four games won’t assure the Nanooks of a spot in the tournament, it will make it as painful as possible for the NCAA selection committee to say no to what would be a deserving squad.
ON THIN ICE>>
Remaining games for teams ranked 12-19 in the Pairwise standings:
No. 12 Minnesota State
vs. Michigan Tech (2); CCHA Tournament
No. 13 Omaha
vs. St. Cloud (2); at N. Dakota (2); NCHC Tournament
No. 14 Northeastern
at Massachusetts (2); at UMass Lowell (2)
No. 14 (tie) Cornell
at Brown (1); at Yale (1); ECAC Tournament
No. 14 (tie) Notre Dame
vs. Michigan (2); Big Ten Tournament
No. 17 Alaska Fairbanks
at Arizona State (2); vs. Lindenwood (2)
No. 18 Michigan State
at Wisconsin (2); Big Ten Tournament
No. 19 Merrimack
at/vs. UMass Lowell (1 & 1); vs. Vermont (1)