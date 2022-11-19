UAF Nicholetts

Coming off a three-week break, the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team beat the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 3-1 Friday night in the first of a two-game series at Troy, New York.

With wins in three of their last five outings — all in the Lower 48 — Coach Erik Largen’s Nanooks evened their record at 5-5-1 in a game at Houston Field House where the visitors seemed to always have the upper hand. The Engineers, members of the Eastern College Athletic Conference, dropped their fifth game in six outings to fall to 6-6.