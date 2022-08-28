UAF XC 0828

Nanook and Seawolf runners tackle the 8-kilometer (5-mile) course during Saturday’s Blue & Gold Meet on the UAF running trail. Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks cross country teams split with Alaska-Anchorage in the annual Blue & Gold Meet on Saturday at the UAF Running Trails.

The Nanooks women raced to a 27-30 win the Seawolves on the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course, while the men fell to UAA 32-23 in the 8k (5-mile) race.