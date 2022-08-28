The University of Alaska Fairbanks cross country teams split with Alaska-Anchorage in the annual Blue & Gold Meet on Saturday at the UAF Running Trails.
The Nanooks women raced to a 27-30 win the Seawolves on the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course, while the men fell to UAA 32-23 in the 8k (5-mile) race.
“I’m so happy,” UAF graduate assistant coach Josh Sanderlin said of the women’s victory. “To be honest, I was a bit nervous at times. We had some shakeup on the roster on the women’s side due to injuries, sickness. I just think it speaks to the strength of the women’s team a little bit.
“UAA brought a solid women’s team, they really did, and we still managed to escape with a W.”
Kendall Kramer and Rosie Fordham impressed in their sophomore season debuts, first and second. Kramer won in 18 minutes, 28 seconds, for her second-straight victory at the Blue & Gold Meet. Fordham was right behind with a time of 18:39.
Seawolves freshman Elle Stevens finished third with a time of 20:33.
Kramer credited a weeklong preseason training and rest for her preparation for the race.
“I felt really well-trained going into this week because we just came off of a week-long preseasoncamp and I felt very well rested. I kind of toned it down a few days before this, so I just felt really good at the start. That helped me hold off Rosie a bit,” Kramer said.
Kramer wants to piggyback off of last year’s improvements to see success toward qualifying for the NCAA championships.
Alaska Anchorage flipped the script in the men’s race, seeing Cole Nash and Jesus Avalos as the top two finishers.
Like Kramer, Nash’s win marks his second-straight victory at the Blue & Gold Meet, finishing at 27:17. Avalos followed at 27:52.
The Nanooks’ Koen Ross finished third at 28:42.
“The men’s side, we have a little bit of work to do,” Sanderlin said. “I would have liked to see us closer to them.”