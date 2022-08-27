The Alaska Nanooks cross country teams open their tiday against the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves at the UAF Running Trails.
The women’s race will kick-off with a 5-kilometer course (3.1 miles) followed by an 8k run (5 miles) by the men’s teams.
Before the college runners hit the course, the Community 5k will start at 10:30 a.m.
In-person registration will be available before the race — cash only — and cost $20 for adults and $10 for children.
The Nanooks have not raced as a team since the 2021 NCAA West Regional race in Monmouth, Oregon. The women’s team saw three runners — Naomi Bailey, Rosie Fordham and Kendall Kramer — earn All-West Region honors by finishing fourth, fifth and sixth.
Bailey, Fordham and Kramer all qualified individually for the 2021 NCAA Championships at Saint Leo University in Tampa, Fla. There, they became the first Nanooks to race since the 2011 season when the Alaska women’s team qualified.
Fordham posted the best finish by a Nanook racer, taking 61st with a time of 21:44.9.
Delainey Zock, another sophomore returner, was the fourth finisher. She took 33rd, missing the All-Region cut by eight places.
On the men’s side, Koen Rosstook, Nolan Earnest andJack Cater return from last year’s regional roster.
After the Blue/Gold Meet, the Nanooks will head south to Anchorage for the Seawolf Throwdown on Sept. 3.
