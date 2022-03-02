Sometimes your wildest dreams come true.
That’s what the Alaska Nanooks men’s and women’s basketball teams are hoping for as they head into the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournaments today at Seattle Pacific University.
Both teams are seeded 10th in the 10-team conference when the tournament starts this afternoon at SPU in Seattle and Saint Martin’s in Lacey, Washington.
The Alaska women take on host and No. 7 seed Seattle Pacific in the opening game of the play-in round at 1:15 p.m. AST this afternoon. The Nanooks men follow with a 3:30 p.m. contest against Simon Fraser University.
The other two opening round games are scheduled at St. Martin’s University in Lacey. No. 8 Western Oregon will take on No. 9 Saint Martin’s at 1:15 p.m. and No. 9 Western Oregon will face No. 8 Western Washington at 3:30 p.m.
The winners of today’s games determines which teams play the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in Thursday’s quarterfinal contests.
Should either of the Nanook teams win, they would play the No.1 seeds on Thursday. Western Washington is seeded No. 1 in the women’s tournament, while Saint Martin’s is seeded No. 1 in the men’s tournament.
Seattle Pacific dominated the Alaska women during the regular season. The Falcons defeated the Nanooks women 67-45 at the Alaska Airlines Court in the Patty Center and posted a 68-48 win in Seattle.
The Alaska men and Simon Fraser played two hotly contested games this season with each winning on their home court. Simon Fraser won 79-76 in Burnaby, British Columbia, while the Nanooks captured a 64-59 win in Fairbanks.
The Alaska women enter today’s game with a 3-19 overall record and a 2-15 mark in the GNAC.
The Alaska men finished the regular season at 8-14 overall and 5-11 in conference play.
The only way either of the Nanooks teams could advance to the NCAA Division II West Regionals is to claim the conference championship.
