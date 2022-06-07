The Alaska Nanooks have signed Tyler Mrus, a 6 foot-6 small forward from Seattle Prep.
"We are very excited that Tyler Mrus decided to come to the University of Alaska Fairbanks," coach Greg Sparking said. "Tyler had a great career at Seattle Prep, playing for Coach Michael Kelly ... He will play multiple positions for us in the upcoming 22-23 season."
Mrus played a big part in Seattle Prep's 2021-22 success as the small forward led them to a third-place finish at the 3A Washington State Basketball Championships and 22-7 overall record.
As a senior, Mrus averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 53% from the field, 85% from the free-throw line and grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. He earned SBLive Second-Team All-State honors and was an All-Tournament Team selection at the 2022 State Tournament.