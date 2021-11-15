The season-opening game for the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team didn’t go exactly as coach Greg Sparling would have liked.
The hot-shooting host Chaminade University Silverswords had too much firepower for the Nanooks on Saturday night in Honolulu in racing to a 77-65 win over the Nanooks on the first day of the GNAC/Pac West Crossover.
The Silverswords shot 55.9% from the field (33-for-59) and 37.5% from 3-point range (6-for-17) while the Nanooks shot just 36.6% from the floor (26-for-71) and 17.2% from 3-point land (5-for-29).
The Nanooks started off well enough, hitting three of their first four shots to take an early 11-4 lead, but Chaminade responded to take a 33-29 lead at halftime. The game was tied 28-28, but the Silverswords took control by scoring five of the last six points of the half.
Shadeed Shabazz led the Nanooks with 14 points and three steals. Quin Barnard added 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers to help the Nanooks take an early seven-point lead. Koby Huerta also scored 13 points for Alaska.
Markel Banks grabbed 10 rebounds for the Nanooks and Coleman Sparling had four steals, six rebounds and eight points.
Sawyer Storms had the hot hand for the Silverswords with 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor. He was 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Keven Kremer had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the winners, while Isaac Amaral-Artharee scored 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.
Chaminade won the battle of the boards 44-33.
The Nanooks forced the Silverswords to commit 23 turnovers, but Alaska scored just 19 points off of those miscues.
In the other Crossover game played Saturday, the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves came from behind to beat the Hawaii Pacific Sharks.
The Nanooks played the Sharks on Sunday evening to wrap up the GNAC/Pac West Crossover.
