UAA/UAF

UAF and UAA raced for the second consecutive weekend. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks cross country teams split with the University of Alaska Anchorage in the Seawolf Throwdown on Saturday

The women’s team grabbed the win 23-32, as they were led by sophomore Kendall Kramer, who won her second-consecutive race to open the season.