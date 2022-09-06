The University of Alaska Fairbanks cross country teams split with the University of Alaska Anchorage in the Seawolf Throwdown on Saturday
The women’s team grabbed the win 23-32, as they were led by sophomore Kendall Kramer, who won her second-consecutive race to open the season.
Kramer covered the 6-kilometer course in a time of 22 minutes, 17 seconds, winning by two seconds over fellow Nanook Rosie Fordham. Third place went to UAF’s Naomi Bailey, racing in her first race of the season, in 22:23.
On the men’s side, the Nanooks fell to UAA 37-18.
Koen Ross again led the Nanooks on the trail, taking sixth place with an 8-kilometer time of 28:26. Josh Baurick was the next Nanook to finish the race, taking eighth with a time of 29:19.
This was UAF’s second race of the season after splitting with UAA a week ago. The Nanooks next race on Oct. 7 at Montana State Billings.