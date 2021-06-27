After recently bringing in four new recruits to the hockey signing class, the University of Alaska Fairbanks added a pair of commitments this week.
The pair should already be familiar to Fairbanksans, but they’re even more familiar with each other.
Karl and Simon Falk have officially signed on to play college hockey at UAF beginning this fall. Karl and Simon are brothers from Värmdö, Sweden.
The brothers Falk should already be known by fans of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. The two spent this past season playing for the Dogs’ Midwest Division rivals, the Minnesota Magicians. It was the lone season either of them played for Minnesota.
Karl, a 6’3, 201 pound defenseman, played in 35 game last year for the Magicians, tallying four goals and contributing 18 assists for 22 points. He added two assists in nine NAHL playoff games and was named NAHL Midwest Defenseman of the year and All-Midwest Division Team. He played two seasons with the Västerås IK J20 in the J20 SuperElit where he registered nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 81 games. He was named team captain in his second season.
Simon, a 6’3, 198 pound forward, posted 31 points in 37 games with the Magicians last season from 15 goals and 16 assists. He finished the regular season with a +/- of +7 and contributed one goal and four assists for five points in 10 playoff games. Simon joined Karl as a member of Västerås IK J20 for the previous two seasons, playing in 77 games with 23 goals and 18 assists for 41 points. He recorded eight minutes in the penalty box each year.
The Falk brothers join Payton Matsui, Matt McKim, Connor Mylymok and Nátán Vertes as players committed to play for the Nanooks this upcoming season.
