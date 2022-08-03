Munoz 0804

Marty Munoz has driven in six RBIs in Alaska's first two games of the Marshall Gates World Series in Kearns, Utah.

 Alexis Friedman / For the Daily News-Miner

          KEARNS, UTAH -- Conventional wisdom is that throwing strikes wins baseball games, which makes Wednesday’s 10-7 loss to the Gameday Angels all the more frustrating for field manager Mark Lindsay and his Alaska Goldpanners.

          Their second-day loss to the Angels, who hail from the Denver suburb of Parker, Colorado, drops them to 1-1 in the American pool at the Marshall Gates World Series. They trail the 2-0 host Utah Marshalls, whom they’ll play Friday night at 5 p.m. (Alaska Daylight Time); are even with the Angels (1-1) but behind in the tiebreaker; and are ahead of the 0-2 Idaho Catch, whom they hold the tiebreaker over based on Tuesday’s 8-6 win.

