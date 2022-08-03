KEARNS, UTAH -- Conventional wisdom is that throwing strikes wins baseball games, which makes Wednesday’s 10-7 loss to the Gameday Angels all the more frustrating for field manager Mark Lindsay and his Alaska Goldpanners.
Their second-day loss to the Angels, who hail from the Denver suburb of Parker, Colorado, drops them to 1-1 in the American pool at the Marshall Gates World Series. They trail the 2-0 host Utah Marshalls, whom they’ll play Friday night at 5 p.m. (Alaska Daylight Time); are even with the Angels (1-1) but behind in the tiebreaker; and are ahead of the 0-2 Idaho Catch, whom they hold the tiebreaker over based on Tuesday’s 8-6 win.
Distressingly, Nine of the Angels' last 11 hits -- they tallied an astounding 18 for the game -- came with two strikes. Those included the last five RBIs that the Angels generated in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“It’s leaving the ball up too high,” Lindsay said. “We just fell back into our old habits.”
Alaska starter Steven Vazquez opened the bottom of the first with a 2-0 lead thanks to solo homers by Tate Shimao and Sean Rimmer. But after a ground out, he hit consecutive batters and gave up an RBI single to Peter Goldy.
The Goldpanners struck again off Angels starter Peyton Ingalls in the second with two more runs. Griffin Harrison reached first on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Marty Munoz. Munoz worked his way around the bases on a single by Cayden Clark, a walk by Brock Rudy, and a sacrifice fly to center by Shimao.
Gameday matched those two runs with two outs in the bottom of the second, as Vazquez surrendered a single, two wild pitches, a double on a 3-2 count and an single.
From there, Ingalls kept Alaska in check until the sixth inning while the Angels filled in the bottom half of the scoreboard with a “2-1-2-2” to take a 10-6 lead.
Vazquez gave up a double to Goldy and a towering, no-doubt homerun to right-center by Noah Vogel. He worked his way out of the inning to conclude his appearance with five runs on seven hits with four free passes and a strikeout.
Garrett Maloney threw the fourth and fifth innings for Alaska, giving up three runs on seven hits. The key blows were a triple on an 0-2 count and an RBI single on a 2-2 count in the fourth and a double on an 0-2 count followed by three singles in a row, all with batters in a 1-2 or 2-2 hole.
Mitchell Mussler, the sidearm right-hander who joined the team this week after pitching to the Goldpanners in Fairbanks in two games as a member of the Flagstaff Star Chasers, gave up a one-out single and a home run to Joseph Finder – on an 0-2 count – for the Angels’ final two runs.
Munoz, who hit his second home run of the season Tuesday, led off the sixth with a triple down the right-field line and was sent home when the throw to third went over the third baseman’s head and out of the playing field. That cut the Angels’ lead to 10-6.
The Goldpanners opened the seventh inning with an Isaac Schuck walk, a Brock Kleszcz double, and Harrison reaching first as he beat out a wide throw that the first baseman appeared to have tagged him with before he stepped on the bag. That controversial play allowed Schuck to score and Kleszcz to move to third, where Munoz drove him in with a sac fly to left for his sixth RBI in two days.
With one on, two out and back to the top of the order, this would have been an ideal time for Brock Rudy to break out of his two-day slump in which he was 0-for-6 with two walks, a strikeout, and an RBI on a double-play ground out. Alas, the Goldpanners’ leading hitter (.406 through the regular season) flew out to right.
“That’s just baseball,” Lindsay said. “There’s nothing wrong with him. Hitting’s just not always going to be there.”
Today is an unusual day in the midst of an end-of-season tournament. First, there will be a seven-inning game at 12:30 p.m. (AkDT) against the Las Vegas Gamblers that does not count in the pool play standings.
“It still counts in our overall record, so we want to win it,” Lindsay said, noting that R.J. Aranda will get the start.
At 6 p.m. (AkDT) the teams will participate in a home run derby. Cole Alexander of Georgetown, Texas, will be the Goldpanners’ entry.
“He’s got some pop,” Lindsay said of the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder who is transferring from Angelina College to the University of Hawaii.
Alex Verdugo and Nolan Meredith will be next on the mound Friday against the Utah Marshalls, Lindsay said, noting Alaska can still get the top seed coming out of their pool if they and the Idaho Catch win Friday.
