CCR once asked, “Have you ever seen the rain?” The Alaska Goldpanners can answer yes to that question.
Tuesday’s game at Growden Park between the Goldpanners and the South Carolina Pride was canceled due to heavy rain fall. The game will not be made up.
The rain continued to fall into Wednesday, but at press time the 6:30 p.m. game between the Pride and ‘Panners was still scheduled to go on. There are still games scheduled this week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as well. Thursday’s game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. while Friday was set for 7 p.m. Saturday’s game will be the home season finale for the Goldpanners and will begin at 2 p.m. The ‘Panners will play two road games in Humboldt against the Crabs next week before beginning a tournament in California to close the season.
Alaska is currently 27-9, having won six in a row and eight of their past nine.
