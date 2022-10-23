What a difference a day makes.
After the Fairbanks Ice Dogs skated to a relatively easy 5-0 win on Friday night, a totally different Chippewa Steel hockey team showed up for Saturday night’s North American Hockey League showdown at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The Steel played the role of the aggressors most of the night and scored the final four goals of the game to close out a 5-2 victory.
The loss dropped the Ice Dogs to 10-6-0-0 on the season and left Fairbanks in second place in the NAHL Midwest Division standings, three points behind the division-leading Kenai River Brown Bears.
The Ice Dogs return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they open a three-game Halloween weekend series against the Janesville Jets. The Ice Dogs will be auctioning off special edition jerseys between each period of the series.
With the score tied 2-2 after the second period Saturday night, Chippewa took control of the outcome when Kade Nielsen and Matt Brille scored a minute and two seconds apart early in the third period.
The Ice Dogs left goaltender Kayden Hargraves hanging out to dry on both goals. Hargraves, who made 45 saves in Friday night’s shutout win, came up with another 41 saves on Saturday night.
Chippewa goalie Adam Gahan bounced back from a rough Friday night to notch 22 saves in claiming the win.
Nielsen scored his second goal of the game and 12th of the season to account for the final Steel goal.
Chippewa dominated the first period, outshooting the Ice Dogs 13-6 in taking a 1-0 lead at the 6:12 mark when Kazumo Sasaki scored on a breakaway after Gahan had stopped a blistering slap shot by Ice Dogs Jack Thomas moments earlier at the other end of the ice.
The Ice Dogs opened the second period on a power play and took advantage of the situation to tie the score just 1:25 into the middle stanza. Billy Renfrew accounted for the goal with assists from Domenick Evtimov and McCabe Dvorak.
Brady Welsch scored his sixth goal of the season at 12:35 of the second period to give the Ice Dogs a short-lived 2-1 lead. Tyler Herzberg earned an assist on the goal that came shortly after the Ice Dogs won a faceoff to the right of Steel goalie Gahan.
Chippewa battled back to tie the score 2-2 just a couple minutes later when Sam Rice put the puck past the outstretched pad of Hargraves.