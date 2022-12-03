The Tri-Valley High School volleyball team will need to win three games today to claim the Alaska State Activities Association Class 2A state title after falling to Craig in four sets Friday night at Palmer High School.
The Viking Warriors won the opening set 25-21 before the Panthers took the next three 25-17, 25-22 and 26-24.
Coach Lisa Miner's Tri-Valley squad seemed to have an early edge, using strong setting and consistent attacks to counter the deep hits made by the Panthers. Never trailing by more than a point in the first set, the Viking Warriors roared into a five-point lead following four consecutive service aces by Melanie Randall. Tri-Valley ultimately won the set 25-21.
Kiara Keith sparked Tri-Valley to an early lead in the second set with a three-service ace streak while Elizabeth Miner controlled the action along the net both offensively and defensively. But the Panthers broke away with a run that included a pair of top-spin served landing in the corners. After that, Tri-Valley seemed to lose a step on its defense in a 25-17 loss.
Both the third and fourth sets were battles to the end. In the third, the Viking Warriors dug themselves into an early 5-0 deficit but could never get within three en route to a 25-22 loss. Likewise, in the fourth set they led in parts and fended off three match points before falling 26-24.
After winning their first two matches, Tri-Valley will need to be ready to bounce back at 9 this morning after the winner of Friday night's late game between Susitna Valley and Birchwood Christian. The Viking Warriors opened the tournament Thursday with a 3-1 win over Birchwood.
Should they win the morning match, they'll be pitted against Craig again this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Viking Warriors would need to beat Craig in consecutive matches to win the state title.