Meeting for the second time in as many evenings at the ASAA Class 2A State Tournament, the Craig High School volleyball team was able to exploit Tri-Valley's weakness.
With the Viking Warriors having trouble at the frontline — to include costly net violations along with blocking and attack errors — Craig rallied back from being down two sets to one Saturday night for a 25-22, 24-26, 24-26, 25-21, 15-6 state championship victory in Palmer.
It was a long road for the Viking Warriors to get to the final game of the season, being on the court Saturday morning for a 9'o clock match against Susitna Valley. After dropping the opening set 25-8, coach Lisa Miner's group swept the next three sets 25-11, 25-20 and 25-23.
In the afternoon championship match, Tri-Valley again fell behind by losing the first set before taking the next two. Keeping the Viking Warriors in the game were Brielle VanDeventer, whose service aces and misdirectional sets flustered the Panthers' defense; Elizabeth Miner, who provided pivotal power kills from the center; and Mirella Graham, who was consistently diving across the floor to keep the ball in play.
But their fatigue was noticeable in the late fourth set as the girls watched an early lead dissolve into an eight-point deficit. They tried to rally but ultimately fell 25-21 as the Panthers evened the match, then jumped out quickly en route to a 15-8 final set victory and a state championship.
Elizabeth Miner was named the tournament's top defensive player, while Melanie Randall, Ayla Walker and Ellie VanDeventer were named to the all-tournament team.