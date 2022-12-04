TVHS

Tri-Valley High School volleyball.

 Contributed Photo

Meeting for the second time in as many evenings at the ASAA Class 2A State Tournament, the Craig High School volleyball team was able to exploit Tri-Valley's weakness. 

With the Viking Warriors having trouble at the frontline — to include costly net violations along with blocking and attack errors — Craig rallied back from being down two sets to one Saturday night for a 25-22, 24-26, 24-26, 25-21, 15-6 state championship victory in Palmer. 