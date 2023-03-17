ANCHORAGE — The Kake boys scored the final four points Friday night to keep their hopes for a perfect season alive by defeating the Tri-Valley Viking Warrriors 61-56 in a Class A semifinal of the ASAA State Basketball Tournament at at the Alaska Airlines Center.
Tri-Valley (16-13) will play Scammon Bay for third place this morning at 11 o’clock.
The game was dictated by aggressive defense and the respective coaches’ abilities to navigate foul trouble. In the first quarter only, the Thunderbirds recorded nine fouls, including three each by starters Tristan Ross-Shaquanie and Ethan Kadake.
Likewise, Tri-Valley’s Josh Renshaw drew his third foul with seven seconds to play in the half.
Down 31-24 at the half, Michael Renshaw came out with a flourish, scoring a midrange jumper andan old-fashioned three-point play that included Shaquanie’s fourth foul to pull within 31-29.
It was brother Josh Renshaw who eventually tied the game at the 5:43 mark of the period, then staked the Viking Warriors to a 36-34 lead.
That lead grew to seven points – 47-40 — when Chris Graham knocked down a 3-pointer.
Up 51-42 after buckets by both Renshaws, Kake went on a 14-4 run to retake the lead with 2:00 to play.
The Viking Warriors went scoreless over the final two minutes.
“We got itno foul trouble early because we didn’t adjust to the refereees,” Kake coach Anthony Ross said in an interview with NFHS TV after the game. “But we were able to take a deep breath, and the kids battled and battled and especially played smart given their foul trouble.”
Michael Renshaw was named Player of the Game.
The loss came a night after a buzzer-beater by Michael Renshaw lifted the Viking Warriors past No. 2 Cook Inlet Academy and into the state semifinal. Tied at 63-63 with five seconds to play, Cordell Randall inbounded the ball to Josh Renfrew. Michael Renshaw received a pass from his brother Josh, dribbled twice, and skied for the game-winning layup as time expired.
“The boys played an incredible game,” Coach Kevin Mayo said after the late victory over CIA. “Both teams were seasoned, and it was clear no one wanted to lose, but unfortunately someone has to. We drew up the play in a timeout for the last second shot, Josh went out and dropped a dime of a pass to Michael, and the rest is history.”
Senior captain,Josh Renshaw led the team to their victory with 28 points and 11 rebounds, closing the game with a double-double. His sophomore, co-captain brother, Michael Renshaw, followed close behind with 15 points, being 6 for 8 from the free throw line.
Their junior cousin Chris Graham contributed 12 points. Josh Renshaw was named Player of the Game for the Viking Warriors.
The Tri-Valley boys basketball team opened the 2023 ASAA State Basketball Tournament with a 69-65 victory over Buckland.
The Viking Warriors used a familiar inside-outside balanced attack to improve to 15-12 overall with the opening Round of 16 win.
Senior Josh Renshaw provided the inside presence, scoring 20 points and grabbing five rebounds, while Josh’s sophomore brother Michael Renshaw and junior Chris Graham has excellent shooting games from the perimeter. Michael Renshaw led the Viking Warriors with 23 points and seven boards, while Graham earned Player of the Game honors with 20 points and four rebounds.
Starting with seven unanswered points in the first 43 seconds and another 9-0 run in the first quarter, Tri-Valley put the Beluga in an early hole they couldn’t climb out of.
The Viking Warriors hit 62 percent of their shots in the first half and finished at 57 percent for the game.
Tri-Valley’s first trip to state since 2011 — which now includes its first win at state since 2010 — continues this evening at 7:45 p.m. against Cook Inlet Academy.
The Eagles, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, advanced with a 69-45 win over Emmonak.
All ASAA State Baksetball Tournament games are at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus and can be watched via a livestream on the NFHS TV Network.