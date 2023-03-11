Tri-Valley boys secure return trip to State basketball tournament
- Staff report
-
-
The Tri-Valley boys basketball team secured a return trip to the ASAA State Basketball Tournament with a 45-35 win over Fort Yukon in the Golden Heart Conference championship final.
Josh and Michael Renshaw paced the Vikings (14-12) with Josh posting a double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds with one block and four steals and Michael almost registering a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds.
