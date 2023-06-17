Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.