UAF 0109

Seven Pioneers scored for No. 1 Denver in their series-tying 7-2 win over UAF on Saturday. Adri Meyer / Denver Athletics

The Denver University Pioneers showed the Alaska Nanooks why they are ranked No. 1 in college hockey on Saturday night in front of a full house of more than 6,000 fans at Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado.

One night after the Nanooks skated to a stunning 3-1 victory over the Pioneers, Denver roared back to claim a 7-2 victory to earn a split of their two-game series.