The Denver University Pioneers showed the Alaska Nanooks why they are ranked No. 1 in college hockey on Saturday night in front of a full house of more than 6,000 fans at Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado.
One night after the Nanooks skated to a stunning 3-1 victory over the Pioneers, Denver roared back to claim a 7-2 victory to earn a split of their two-game series.
The Pioneers raced out to a 3-1 lead in the first period and led 4-2 in the third before putting the game away with three unanswered goals.
“Honestly, I thought we played well for the most part, but we had some big defensive breakdowns that really hurt us,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said in a telephone interview Saturday night. “We’re playing against arguably the best team in the country and you’re not always going to get the result you want.”
The series split left the Nanooks with an 11-9-2 record, while the Pioneers improved to 17-5-0 on the season.
The Nanooks have 12 games remaining in the regular season starting with the final two games of the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup against the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Jan. 27 in Anchorage and Jan. 28 at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. The Nanooks have already clinched the Governor’s Cup by winning
the first four games to the six-game series against the Seawolves.
“Obviously, you want to win every game that you play, but there are still a lot of positives we can take as we head into our final 12 games and try to make a run at getting an NCAA Tournament bid,” Largen said.
“Our goal will be to play as well as we can and see how things unfold.”
As of Saturday night, all of the teams the Nanooks face for the remainder of the season have less than .500 records.
Denver’s special teams made a big difference Saturday night as the Pioneers scored a pair of power-play goals as well as scoring a 4-on-4 goal and an empty net goal. The Nanooks were 0 for 5 on the power play.
“They won the special teams battle tonight and we won that battle on Friday night,” Largen said. “That really was the key in this series.”
The Nanooks outshot Denver 27-17 on the night, but Denver goalie Magnus Chrona came up with several key saves to foil any chance of a Nanooks comeback.
Payton Matsui scored both goals for the Nanooks, while seven players scored for the Pioneers. Alaska goaltender Matt Radomsky suffered the loss.
“We just made too many defensive mistakes, especially early in the game,” Largen said. “When you are going up against the No. 1 team in the country, you can’t afford to do that.”
Matsui’s first goal, assisted by Chase Dubois and Anton Rubtsov, tied the score at 1-1 at 5:01 of the first period. A little more than a minute later Denver took the lead for good on a goal by Massimo Rizzo.
Denver’s Jack Devine scored a power-play goal later in the first period for what proved to be the game-winner.
Trailing 4-1 in the third, Matsui struck again at the 9:51 mark to give the Nanooks some hope, but the Pioneers tacked on three more goals to quell any thoughts of a miracle comeback.
Brady Risk and Arvils Bergmanis assisted on Matsui’s second goal.