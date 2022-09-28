Tuesday evening’s game was the tightest of this season’s four meetings between flag football rivals Lathrop and West Valley — a scoreless tie through three quarters — but the Malemutes’ defense continued to answer the call and eventually set up the offense with the field position it needed to come out with a victory.
And when the final whistle blew, the 12-0 on the scoreboard represented not only Lathrop’s margin of victory over the Wolf Pack but the Malemutes’ perfect season — a 12-0 record that included four wins at Anchorage schools in addition to a perfect run against conference rivals North Pole and West Valley. The 34-6 win over the Patriots on Monday night had put the Malemutes in position to attain perfection.
“West Valley played hard the whole game,” coach Lance Cheney said. “We just stopped worrying about mistakes we made 10 seconds ago because we had to worry about the next play, and eventually we got it done in the fourth quarter.”
After punting following one first down to open the game, the Wolf Pack’s defense survived an opening drive of 60 yards when on fourth-and-goal from the 2, a defender knocked the ball out of Lathrop quarterback Sophie Hale’s hands.
West Valley subsequently drove the ball to the 46-yard-line and would have had first down at the Lathrop 31 had a roughing penalty against the Malemutes not been negated by the Wolf Pack coach drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for going out on the field to argue the call.
The result was West Valley punting from midfield four plays later. The two teams exchanged three-and-outs in what ended up as a scoreless half, but only after a 66-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-6 from their 34 was negated because Hale had crossed the line of scrimmage did she find Hannah Aemisegger who raced to the end zone.
“Everyone wanted to do their own thing early on,” Lathrop defensive standout Abby Birkholz said. “The second half was about realizing we needed to put our heads together, communicate, and make plays.”
Having won the toss, Cheney opted to have West Valley start both halves with the ball. The gamble paid off as the Wolf Pack lost 4 yards on the series to punt from its 10.
Again, the two teams traded three-and-out possessions before Lathrop regained possession at its 40. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Hale broke free off left tackle and raced 30 yards to put the Malemutes up 6-0.
“We weren’t hanging our heads at halftime,” Hale said. “And when I saw that I was going to score I was like, ‘let’s go, let’s go,’ but I had to shift my focus right away to the next possession.”
Birkholz said the faith they put in Hale this season, their fourth of playing together, made it easy to remain optimistic even through three scoreless quarters.
“It was definitely exciting,” she said. “We trust our quarterback. She did her thing and led us to victory tonight.”
West Valley drove to midfield before failing to convert a fourth-down play. Working with a short field on the next series, Hale again connected with Aemisegger on a 27-yard touchdown pass that stretched the Malemutes’ lead to 12-0.
“We couldn’t do it without our defense,” Hale said. “They were doing it great and they just set us up really well for the whole second half.”
A Brooks Whitman interception on the next possession sealed the win and the unbeaten season for Lathrop.
Looking back on her four years within the program, Hale saw tremendous growth in both goals that were set for the Malemutes program and, now, in the results.
“Anchorage trips used to be fun for us, even though we knew we were going to be blown out,” she said. “It’s definitely a big change, and the team itself has made it fun.”
