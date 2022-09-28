Tuesday evening’s game was the tightest of this season’s four meetings between flag football rivals Lathrop and West Valley — a scoreless tie through three quarters — but the Malemutes’ defense continued to answer the call and eventually set up the offense with the field position it needed to come out with a victory.

And when the final whistle blew, the 12-0 on the scoreboard represented not only Lathrop’s margin of victory over the Wolf Pack but the Malemutes’ perfect season — a 12-0 record that included four wins at Anchorage schools in addition to a perfect run against conference rivals North Pole and West Valley. The 34-6 win over the Patriots on Monday night had put the Malemutes in position to attain perfection.

