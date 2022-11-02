While the point of the Greg Sparling accepting an opportunity to take his University of Alaska Fairbanks basketball team to Seattle for an exhibition game with the University of Washington was to learn about his team, the primary lesson was the Nanooks simply had no answer for the height and athleticism found on a Division I roster.
The 95-64 final reflected the disparate levels of the programs — though it certainly wasn’t the embarrassing 80-30 projection of Pac-12 Network announcers AJ Kannell and Eldridge Recansler.
Points in the paint and points off turnovers — the Nanooks were outscored down low 54-10 and gave the ball away 16 times in the first half and 26 times for the game — told the tale as UAF went up against the team predicted to finish ninth in the Pac-12.
Six-foot-11 Franck Kepnang, 7-1 Braxton Meah and 6-10 Jackson Grant kept the inside locked down for the Huskies through the night, forcing the Nanooks to rely almost exclusively on perimeter passing to move the ball.
Additionally, with 6-foot-8 Abdullahi Mohammad in Fairbanks due to an unresolved NCAA eligibility issue, the Nanooks’ backcourt starters — including 6-foot Paul Johnson and 5-10 Bryan Nguyen — were also overmatched physically and athletically on the outside.
"We’re long,” Huskies coach Mike Hopkins told Tribune News Service in a preseason interview. “Long like we’ve never been before and in places where it makes a difference. Long in the post and at the rim. Long on the wing and even at that top of the key ... Now it’s a matter of using that length and making it a strength."
With that said, the other lessons learned Tuesday night at the Alaska Airlines Arena at HEC Edmundson Plaza included 6-7 freshman shooting forward Tyler Mrus is going to be an outstanding asset for the Nanooks; transfer guard Paul Johnson has a nice mid-range shooting touch; senior transfer Jordan Kanoe has a great first step to the basket; and Logan Stempniak, after visiting a dentist this week, might consider wearing a mouthpiece to prevent another chipped tooth.
It’s no doubt Mrus, playing in front of friends and family from his hometown of Bothell, Wash., and his alma mater Seattle Preparatory School, had the Nanooks’ best night. He had 20 points on seven-of-12 shooting, including one 3-pointer, with two assists and three rebounds.
But the Huskies established their dominance early on. Down 9-2 and already trailing on points in the paint by a count of 6-0, the Nanooks came out of the first timeout with three consecutive turnovers that Washington turned into layups to stretch the lead to 15-2.
Stempniak connected on two shots, including a 3-pointer, to draw UAF within 21-7, but again Washington’s size on the inside and athleticism that enabled them to contest any Nanook effort to pass the ball inside led to fast break opportunity after fast break opportunity. Ten of 12 points in one stretch were on slam dunks — three of the alley-oop variety — as Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks Jr. came to life in his first appearance for the Huskies. The senior who started 33 games and averaged 10.6 points per game for the Wildcats during their Sweet 16 run finished the first half with 12 points.
Bryan Nquyen knocked down the Nanooks’ next two shots, including a 3-pointer, and Mrus added a fast-break turnaround jumper to pull UAF within 29-14. But Nguyen drew a technical foul for voicing his frustration after a failed offensive possession, and Grant stepped outside to connect on a 3-pointer to extend the Washington lead to 37-18.
Johnson hit a pair of mid-range jumpers and Mrus connected on a jumper after rebounding a missed 3-pointer to keep pace with the Huskies at 39-22. A 3-pointer by Isaac Garcia and a Kanoe jumper sent the Nanooks to the locker room down 43-27.
UAF’s most impressive stretch of the night came six minutes into the second half. Sparked by Mrus’ up and under lay-in on which he drew a foul and hit the free throw, the Nanooks went on an 11-2 run and were four-for-four from the field as Mrus added a 3-pointer and Kenoe also converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and hit a jumper from the field.
Brooks put an end to the run with a deep 3-pointer — giving him 19 points on the night — to stretch the lead to 61-42. That sparked a 14-5 run that sent the teams to the under-8 minute timeout with Washington leading 72-47, a 25-point lead and its largest margin of the night to that point.
But again, the story of the night was Washington’s presence in the paint. Kepnang, Meah and Grant finished with a combined 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds, including four on the offensive end. Stempniak finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three fouls.
The Nanooks will begin the regular season Nov. 11 and 12 with a pair of games at Hawaii Pacific and at Chaminade.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.