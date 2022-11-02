UAF 1102

Jennifer Buchanan / Tribune News Service

Alaska Fairbanks guard Jordan Kanoe (No. 11) tries to block a shot by Washington forward Langston Wilson during the Huskies’ 95-64 exhibition win in Seattle on Tuesday.

 Jennifer Buchanan / Tribune News Service

While the point of the Greg Sparling accepting an opportunity to take his University of Alaska Fairbanks basketball team to Seattle for an exhibition game with the University of Washington was to learn about his team, the primary lesson was the Nanooks simply had no answer for the height and athleticism found on a Division I roster.

The 95-64 final reflected the disparate levels of the programs — though it certainly wasn’t the embarrassing 80-30 projection of Pac-12 Network announcers AJ Kannell and Eldridge Recansler.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.