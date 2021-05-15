Three West Valley hoop stars sign letters of intent Thursday

Cortarius Mingo, Judah Ward and Ben Foshee are all different. They have different stories, different experiences and different styles of play when it comes to basketball.
Thursday evening at the West Valley gymnasium, however, they all had one thing in common: They’re now college athletes.
Foshee, Mingo and Ward all signed letters of intent to play basketball at the collegiate level Thursday. Mingo will be playing at Lewis and Clark College in Illinois, Foshee will be playing at Park University in Kansas City and Ward will be going to Treasure Valley Community College in Oregon. All three will play basketball at their respective universities.
In terms of individual accolades, Mingo comes as the most decorated. He was named MVP of the Mid-Alaska Conference this past season and was the coaches selection to the 4A All-State second team.
“This is a great moment,” Mingo said. “All of those hours you put in at the gym, waking up, grinding. To be able to sign this line right here, you know you’re on to the next level.”
Ward was selected to the All-MAC team his senior year as well. One of the top moments of his season came when he dropped 23 points on Lathrop back in March, including four slam dunks.
“I’d tell (people who want to play college athletics) to work hard,” he said. “I’d tell them to have a good attitude. Everyone really notices that.”
Foshee’s focus on basketball developed his junior year of high school. Once fully committed to football, he shifted his effort to the hardwood after an injury his sophomore year. He led the team in charges taken last season and was singled out for his work ethic by Wolfpack head coach Colten Growden.
“(My family) put me in a position to be able to succeed and let me do whatever I wanted to do,” Foshee said. “They supported me in whatever I wanted to do. That’s all you can ask for really.”
Mingo was joined by his mother Clarice, and assistant principal at Lathrop, and his brother Cornelius. Clarice was thrilled to see Cortarius fulfill his dream.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “Watching him grow and develop knowing this was his dream to get to the next level. I’m excited for him and what his future entails.”
Ward was joined by his father Kevin and mother Robin. Kevin was also thrilled to see what’s coming next for Judah.
“It’s a great opportunity for him,” said Kevin. “We’re just really thankful that everybody in the community supported him, the school supported him, our family supported him. The supports been huge and that’s been a big part because you can’t do it by yourself.”
Foshee was joined by his parents David, and assistant principal at West Valley, and mother Stacy. David echoed the sentiments of the other parents.
“You see them work their tails off and want it so bad,” he said. “Just to see them actually achieve it when you question sometimes if it’s going to happen or not is very heartening to see.”
Ward, Mingo and Foshee all walked at West Valley’s graduation on Friday. It’s the last time they’d be together as teammates, but they will forever be linked in their journeys from here on out.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.