Inconsistent hitting had been an issue for the Alaska Goldpanners for a chunk of the season with a lack of balls going over the fence being part of the problem.
If you looked at a boxscore from the last two weeks, you never would’ve guess that.
That trend continued Wednesday night as the Goldpanners slammed three home runs as a team and compiled 12 hits to lead them past the South Carolina Pride 7-3 at Growden Memorial Park. Alaska is now 28-9 on the season and have won seven games in a row as well as nine of their past ten.
Just two weeks ago, head coach Anthony Ferro had said he wanted to see more quality at-bats from the team, a term he’s been using for much of the season, even when the ‘Panners win. The Goldpanners proceeded to score nine or more runs in four of the next six games and now have nine or more hits in seven of the last eight games.
“It’s been our chemistry,” said pitcher Bobby Brown when asked what’s helped the team offense start clicking. “As the summer’s gone along our chemistry has gotten better and better every day. We’ve learned, we’ve worked together, as you can clearly tell watching the games we love each other. We’re fighting for each other and I just think that’s been a big part of (our success).”
It wasn’t a success at the start of the game as Hayden Cross managed to score on Scotie Lee’s RBI single to give the Pride a 1-0 lead early on.
It was all Goldpanners the next three innings. The first at-bat of the bottom of the second inning saw Blake Fitzgerald hit a home run to tie the game before Brown’s two-out solo shot put Alaska in the lead 2-1. In the third inning, newcomer Rob Mattei got jealous of the home run derby and added one of his own, this one also scoring Ryan Pierce to extended the ‘Panner lead to 4-1.
Brown nearly had a second home run in the fourth inning as his RBI triple scored Dominic Hughes and made it a 5-2 game. Kaden Hogan followed that up with an RBI double to score Brown and make the game 6-1. Neither team scored again until the bottom of the seventh when Mattei’s RBI single scored Rees Kent to give Alaska seven unanswered runs.
The Pride made it interesting in the eighth with two runs, but the Goldpanners held on to keep the win streak going.
Kent (2-for-4, one run), Mattei (2-for-4, one run, three RBI), Hughes (2-for-3, one run) and Brown (2-for-4, two runs, two RBI) led the Goldpanner offense. Tyler Franks picked up the win in relief after tossing four scoreless innings in which he surrendered just two hits while striking out three.
The series continued Thursday with a game that ended after press time. The ‘Panners have two more home games this season with Friday’s match starting at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s home finale beginning at 2 p.m.