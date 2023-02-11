The West Valley High School hockey team ended its run at the ASAA Div. I Hockey State Championship on Saturday as Colony scored three third-period goals to take a 4-3 win in the third-place game.
Down 3-1 entering the final period, the Knights rallied with a power-play goal by Joseph Kirk with 10:47 to play; the equalizer by Samuel Sturgis with 7:40 left; and the game-winner by Isaac McKenzie 15 seconds later.
West Valley had a power-play opportunity with 7:22 to go in the game and a 5-on-3 chance for 1 minute and 6 seconds at the 6:28 mark but couldn’t light the lamp to send the game to overtime.
Landon Rogers opened the scoring for the Wolfpack when he ricocheted a shot behind Colony goalie Malachi Mukaabya and into the net with 4:23 to play in the opening period.
Less than two minutes later Darshan Nautiyal scored a short-handed goal on a rebound of a Sean Middleton shot to give West Valley a 2-0 lead heading into the intermission.
Colony’s Adam Kara assisted Kirk on a 2-on-1 breakaway at the 12:09 mark of the second period to draw the Knights within 2-1. But Nautiyal’s second short-handed goal of the game re-established a two-score advantage for the Wolfpack with 9:35 to play in the second.
Rogers was tapped as player of the game for West Valley with Colony team captain Kirk being recognized for the Knights.
West Anchorage 4, West Valley 1
Two goals in the final 48 seconds of the second period preceded a pair of third-period goals for West Anchorage in the Eagles’ 4-1 ASAA Div. I Hockey State Tournament victory over West Valley in Wasilla on Friday evening.
The loss drops the Wolfpack into this afternoon’s third-place game at 3 p.m., where they’ll face Colony.
Evan Imus — who had been masterful in goal in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime win over Wasilla — shut the Eagles out for the first 29 minutes. That was when Paul Dittrich slammed the puck past him with 48.3 seconds to go in the period.
Dylan Glenn had the equalizer for West Valley on a breakaway goal with 14.9 seconds left in the second.
But the expectation of going into the second intermission knotted at 1-1 quickly vanished as Henry Sholton beat the horn by scoring what proved to be the winning goal with 0.4 seconds remaining in the period.
Evan Fitzgerald, who received player of the game honors for West Anchorage, scored with 8:45 to play in the third to extend the lead to 3-1. A power-play goal with 5:12 to play made the final 4-1, preceding some chippy play with multiple players sent to the penalty box in the games waning moments.
Glynn was recognized as player of the game for the Wolfpack.