The West Valley High School hockey team ended its run at the ASAA Div. I Hockey State Championship on Saturday as Colony scored three third-period goals to take a 4-3 win in the third-place game.

Down 3-1 entering the final period, the Knights rallied with a power-play goal by Joseph Kirk with 10:47 to play; the equalizer by Samuel Sturgis with 7:40 left; and the game-winner by Isaac McKenzie 15 seconds later.   