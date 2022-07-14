Three Fairbanks curlers — Vicky Persinger, Anne O’Hara and Cora Farrell — have secured places on the U.S. National Team for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Persinger, who turned 30 in June, will team with her 2022 U.S. Olympic partner Chris Plys in mixed doubles competiton.
The duo finished in eighth place at the Tokyo Games.
Persinger has competed at the World Championships three times, with her best finish (fourth place) coming in 2018 with the U.S. women’s team.
O’Hara, 19, was named to the Under 25 team. She was part of the crew that won the bronze medal at this summer’s World Junior Championships in Sweden. She was also skip for the Fairbanks team that won the bronze medal at the Junior Nationals in Wisconsin this spring.
She has also participated in the women’s National Championship.
Farrell, 23, a Fairbanks native who attended the University of Minnesota and now competes with the St. Paul Curling Club, earned a spot on the National Team’s developmental roster.