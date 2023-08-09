Eclipse Soccer Club took home first place for three different age groups in the Alaska Youth Soccer State Cup.
“The success of our club at this prestigious event is a testament to the talent and commitment of our players, coaches, and staff,” Eclipse technical director David Powers said.
The tournament consisted of all Alaska-based teams and took place in Fairbanks from August 3-6.
The Eclipse championship winning squads were the 2013 boys, 2011 boys and the 2007 boys.
The 2013 boys topped their group by two points. They then edged out a 3-2 win over Cook Inlet Soccer Club to bring home the title.
The 2011 boys finished their group with a 3-0-0 record. They outscored their opponents 10-3 over that stretch. The team took the championship over Valley Revolution VR in the final.
The 2007 boys finished first in their group and won the championship against Valley Revolution VR in the final.
“The relentless effort, teamwork, and outstanding performance on the field brought home the coveted championship trophies, and we couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments,” Powers said.
Five squads finished as runner-ups. The five teams were: 2012 boys, 2008 boys, 2011 girls, 2008/2009 girls and 2007/2006 girls.
“Our achievements at the 2023 State Cup demonstrate that Eclipse is a force to be reckoned with in the soccer community,” said David Powers. “It is a true testament to the hard work, commitment and talent that our club has cultivated over the years.”
Powers said he believes the buy-in from everyone involved at Eclipse SC helped make the results possible.
“I want to thank every player, coach, and staff member who contributed to our success at the State Cup,” Powers said. “Their unwavering dedication and passion for the sport have created an incredible legacy for Eclipse Soccer Club.”
Counting the three titles won at the State Cup, the Eclipse now hold six championships in 2023.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.