Ryan Theros has been selected to lead the NAHL’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the 2023-24 season.
Theros comes to Fairbanks from the Yellowstone Quake of the NA3HL, where he has served as interim head coach and general manager from November 2022. In a previous stint with the Quake, from 2015-18, he guided the team to a 129-23-5 record in three seasons.
Theros, who will be the fifth coach in Ice Dogs history, served as an assistant coach for the Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHL from 2018-19, and as an associate head coach of the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL from 2019-20.
“We are very excited to welcome Ryan to the Ice Dog family,” general manager Rob Proffitt said. “I have known him on a personal and professional level for several years and have the utmost confidence in him leading our club.”
Theros replaces Dave Allison, who stepped into the role in January 2022 and held it through late in the 2023 season.
“I’m honored and thank Prof and the organization for the opportunity to be the next head coach of the Ice Dogs,” Theros said. “I want to continue to build on what the great coaches before me have done to develop what it means to be an Ice Dog.”
A native of Two Harbors, Minnesota, Theros said he will emphasize developing players mentally and physically, not only on the ice as a hockey player in individual skills and team concepts, but also as a person.
“Need to teach and push players out of their comfort zone to earn and want more,” Theros said. “This comes from working with them and holding them accountable as an individual and as a group.”
Assistant coach Dakota Bell will remain on Theros’ staff.