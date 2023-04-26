Theros

Ryan Theros has been selected to lead the NAHL’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the 2023-24 season.

Theros comes to Fairbanks from the Yellowstone Quake of the NA3HL, where he has served as interim head coach and general manager from November 2022. In a previous stint with the Quake, from 2015-18, he guided the team to a 129-23-5 record in three seasons.