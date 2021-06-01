As a young lad, one of my favorite moves was 1994’s "Angels in the Outfield."
For those unfamiliar with it, "Angels in the Outfield" was a film about a young foster child named Roger who is sarcastically told by his deadbeat dad that the two will be a family again “when the Angels win the pennant.” Roger is a child, so just like many adults, he doesn’t understand sarcasm. As such, Roger prays for literal angels to help the California Angels baseball team win the Pennant. Roger’s prayers are answered as literal angels from above descend to help manager George Knox, washed-up pitcher Mel Clark, and the rest of the Angels become a winning team.
As a kid, it had everything I wanted. An inspiring sports story, an emotional musical score, and Christopher Lloyd. As I got older, and my love for sports started to develop more, I wanted to learn more about that year’s Angels squad, where Roger was now, and how the Angels did after winning the pennant.
Just like when I realized the Fry Cook Games weren’t real, I was extremely disappointed when I found out the truth.
Angels in the Outfield came out in 1994. At that time, the Angels had never won the Pennant. In real life, there was no Roger, no Mel Clark, and no George Knox. It was nothing but a bunch of Hollywood tall tales.
I was furious. Young Joseph Gordon-Levitt was nothing more than a LIAR! Danny Glover, Tony Danza, and Lloyd were run of the mill DECEIVERS! Academy Award winner Brenda Fricker was nothing more than a Brenda Fibber. Legendary “That Guy” Dermot Mulroney was nothing but a Dermot Mul-Phony. After playing minor roles in Angels in the Outfield, Matthew McConaughey and Adrien Brody would go on to win Oscars for Dallas Buyers Club and The Pianist, respectively. They should’ve won Oscars for this movie because I believed every one of their bold faced deceptions.
That takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: It’s the biggest week of baseball action in Fairbanks. The Alaska Goldpanners kick off their season this week with two road series’ and the ASAA State Baseball Tournament begins.
We’ll start with the Goldpanners. The first home game in two years isn’t until next week, but the summer collegiate baseball team starts play this week. The Panners will take on the Seattle Studs at 5:30 p.m. AKDT on Wednesday and Thursday. The Goldpanners will then play the Peninsula (AK) Oilers on Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., and Monday at 6 p.m. Information on how you can watch/listen will be available in tomorrow’s paper.
Now, the biggest week of prep baseball in Alaska begins this week. The state tournament is set to begin and Fairbanks will have two teams representing them in Monroe Catholic and North Pole. The Rams will play Soldotna on Thursday at 10 a.m. while the Patriots will play Petersburg at 4 p.m.
If that’s not enough for you, there’s even more action on the diamond this week. The ASAA State Softball tournament begins on Thursday as well. The Fairbanks area will be represented by three teams in Delta Junction, North Pole, and West Valley. The tournament will start Thursday with West Valley playing South Anchorage at 12:15 p.m. and East Anchorage at 2:45 p.m., Delta playing Ketchikan at 10 a.m. and Kodiak at 5 p.m., and North Pole playing Homer at 10 a.m. and Juneau-Douglas at 12:15 p.m.
Finally, there’s the event many have been waiting for. The Mitchell Raceway opens up this week as racing returns to Fairbanks. Friday night is opening night with regular racing beginning at 7 p.m. Admission costs $10 for adults, $8 for active military and UAF students with a valid ID, $5 for kids 11-15, and free for seniors 65 and up as well as children 10 and under. More information can be found at Fairbanksracing.com.
Well, with most other things wrapped up for the season, that should be it right about now. Thank you for getting to the Hart of the Matter with me. If you think I left something out intentionally, now you know how JGL once made me feel.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.